‘Valorant’ is making Twitch Rivals x Riot Games competition debut

The Twitch Rivals x Riot Games Summer Rumble competition is being held for a second time this August, and will be available to watch via TwitchRivals livestream.

The event will run from August 22 – August 24, where “ten all-creator teams from numerous countries will take part in fun-fuelled competitions across: Valorant, League Of Legends, and Teamfight Tactics. These creator teams from across EMEA will go head-to-head, fighting for regional pride and a chance to cement their region as being the best across all three Riot games.”

The competition will be starting at 2PM BST/3PM CEST across all three days, and Teamfight Tactics will only be appearing on the first and second days. The event will also be viewable on the team captain’s Twitch channels alongside the TwitchRivals channel.

The ten teams participating in this year’s Twitch Rivals x Riot Games Summer Rumble each represent a different region, with the captain’s being Proxyfox, Xnapcyx, Kendinemuzisyen, Kameto, Lilyane, Lyapop, Thinkingmansvalo, Nissaxter, Autophil and Kasix.

The rules read: “Each team will earn Rumble Points based on their final finishing position in each game. Once the event concludes on day three, the team with the most Rumble Points will become the 2022 Summer Rumble Champion.”

Additionally, “the teams sitting out during each round of the group stage will play a non-conference match against each other. While this will not count towards their final group position, the outcome of non-conference games will be taken into consideration in the event of a tie.”

Additionally, live viewers will be able to earn either a League Of Legends Summoner Icon or a Valorant Gun Buddy, with a link for redeeming them being made available during the August 24 broadcast. The giveaway is limited, “so fans are encouraged to visit the link and redeem as quick as they can to be in with a chance”.

