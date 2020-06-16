‘Valorant’ ranked mode out “some time next week”, Riot says

Ranked mode for Riot Games’ latest FPS, Valorant, is likely to return soon, according to one of its developers.

Earlier today (June 16), Valorant game director Joe Ziegler took to Twitter to tease the future reintroduction of Ranked mode. “To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out some time next week,” he wrote.

“We’re spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good,” Ziegler continued, before adding in a separate tweet that the company is also working on a bug fix for players missing the run/walk toggle.

Advertisement

Check Ziegler’s tweet below.

Hey everyone, It's been hectic, so I haven't had a lot of time to post. To answer the biggest question: rated (competitive mode) will likely be out some time next week. We're spending this week putting together that release and making sure it is good. =) — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) June 15, 2020

Ranked mode was removed from Valorant when it was officially released on June 2. In the patch notes for the launch’s accompanying 1.0 update, Riot had noted that the mode would return “few patches into our launch” as the company focused on “making sure our service is stable”.

Since then, Riot has only released one minor patch: the 1.01 update on June 10. That patch nerfed the agent Sage, whose cast range for her Barrier Orb ability was reduced by half as it had allowed her to “aggressively take control of neutral territory in a way that was inappropriate for her role in Valorant”.

The patch also added new sets of orbs for Spike Rush mode: Health, which grants HP regeneration; Deception, which reduces the enemy team’s vision; Golden Gun, which turns your weapon into a one-shot, one-kill gun.

Advertisement

Riot Games also recently confirmed that it is working on console prototypes for Valorant. However, the game’s executive producer Anna Donlon has cautioned that the company believes “there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play”.