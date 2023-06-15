‘Valorant’ reveals Team Deathmatch mode launching this month

Valorant is getting a new 5v5 Team Deathmatch mode this month, Riot Games has revealed.

The new Team Deathmatch will pit players against a team of enemies in 5v5 combat across three new maps specifically designed for the new game mode.

Each game is split into four timed stages, with players able to choose their loadout for each stage at the start of the game (or any time they’re in the spawn room). Weapon spawners as well as recovery and ultimate orbs are scattered across the maps, and players spawn every 1.5 seconds.

Advertisement

It’s down to each time to rack up the most kills — first to 100 wins. Here’s our first look at the new game mode:

The new mode launches alongside Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 on June 27, while the new update also adds several other enhancements.

Valorant’s in-game progression system is getting an overhaul, with new ways for players to earn rewards. There are also new daily missions, with new daily milestones called ‘Checkpoints’. A new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits, can be used to unlock accessories, agent recruitment events, and more.

Fams will likely find out more about the new Team Deathmatch mode, as well as what else the upcoming Valorant update has in store, closer to its official launch.

Meanwhile, Riot Games is also working on a Destiny-style shooter, which is said to be one of the studio’s next “big bets”. A job listing for the role of game designer on the upcoming project suggests that it’s a multiplayer shooter with MMO progression.

Advertisement

The role has led to speculation that Riot Games is making a title in line with Bungie’s shooter Destiny, as the role requires experience with “MMOFPS, competitive shooter, and season-driven ARPG games.”

In other news, a GTA Online update has sparked rumours of an upcoming GTA 6 reveal.