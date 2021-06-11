Riot Games teases potential new robotic ‘Valorant’ agent

Riot Games has released a new teaser for a potential new agent for its tactical shooter game Valorant.

The short clip features a droid being activated by an unseen force, before tilting down to a robotic head lighting up. The video was released during yesterday’s (June 10) Summer Game Fest kickoff show and was later uploaded onto social media.

It’s currently unknown if the droid is the new agent or if the agent is controlling the machine; more details are set to be released in the coming weeks. Riot Games is likely to release the latest Valorant agent alongside the third episode of the tactical shooter, which launches on June 22.

The forthcoming agent will be the game’s 16th playable character, following the releases of Astra in during Episode 2: Act 2 (in March), Yoru during Episode 2: Act 1 (in January) and Episode 1: Act 3 (in October 2020).

Earlier this month, Riot Games announced plans for a new version of Valorant for mobile platforms, coinciding with the PC game’s one-year anniversary. Executive producer Anna Donlon explained that Valorant Mobile will deliver a similar experience for players of the PC version, and confirmed that there will not be any cross-play functionality with the main title.

“We’re not trying to convert Valorant PC players into Valorant Mobile players or vice versa,” she said. “We’re absolutely just as committed to keeping the PC experience at the quality level it is or higher, and we’re not going to compromise it in order to address the mobile market.”

Meanwhile, former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional player Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek recently praised the Valorant developer, calling it a studio that “truly gives a damn”.

Shroud then went on to explain why Riot Games has been successful in keeping Valorant “fresh” thus far. He cited the company’s constant updates with “new agents, maps [and] pushing meta changes”, as well as its notable support in the “competitive scene”.