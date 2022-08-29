‘Valorant’ will be getting an updated Fracture map “soon”

Riot Games has confirmed that it will be overhauling Valorant‘s Fracture map in order to address balance issues.

Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford took to Twitter on August 27 to explain the plans the team has for the Fracture overhaul, stating that certain areas of the map will be changed to help balance issues for both defending and attacking teams (via GamesRadar).

“So, Fracture’s been out for a year now. We’re working on a couple of changes right now,” Lansford said. “I’m not going to spoil too much but the high-level theme is some general quality of life changes across the map, and hopefully make A Site a little more defensible, maybe some changes around Dish to make that area a little more usable for both teams – attack and defense.

“Look out for that soon.”

Just to clarify a bit, we're not really "reworking" the map. The core gameplay will still be the same. Like I said in the video, we're making quality of life changes and some updates around A and dish. Excited to get these out to everyone soon! https://t.co/bZTahezxy2 — Pearl "ManWolfAxeBoss" Hogbash (@Pearl_Hogbash) August 27, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the developer said that the Fracture map isn’t actually a full “rework,” clarifying that the “core gameplay will still be the same. Like I said in the video, we’re making quality of life changes and some updates around A and dish.”

It’s unclear at this time when Riot Games intends to push out the big update, as Lansford has only suggested it will arrive “soon.” It’s possible further details will be revealed in the next patch notes.

Earlier this month, Riot’s senior competitive designer, EvrMoar, defended the development team after a player accused them of ignoring the game’s ranked issues. The player’s post to Reddit said that the developers were “evil shadowy figures trying to manipulate their community”. EvrMoar pushed back, saying that this isn’t the case and they’re passionate about what they do.

