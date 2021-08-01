Valve approves unofficial ‘Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection’ coming to Steam soon

A fan-made remaster for Half-Life 2 has reportedly been given Valve‘s blessing, with an official Steam page in the works.

Filip Victor – who previously created Half-Life 2: Update – is currently working on a complete remaster of Half-Life 2 and all Episodes which Valve has reportedly given the green light.

Reporter Tyler McVicker stated that he is “able to confirm this projects legitimacy” and that the remaster is “coming soon to Steam” with Valve’s consent.

I have been able to confirm this projects legitimacy, being made by the former Half-Life 2: Update team. Report incoming. pic.twitter.com/W0r9cnKhie — Tyler McVicker (@Tyler_McV) July 29, 2021

News of the remaster was first spotted by fans on SteamDB, which lists an entry for Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection and was last updated in June 2021. In the SteamDB entry, staff working on the site have clarified that “this is a mod from Filip Victor, [and is not] not Valve related”.

One of the files included in the listing is titled Review_Build and is sized at 18.8 GB. Additional files suggest that the remaster will be available on Linux as well as Windows.

Victor’s last Half-Life 2 mod is reviewed as overwhelmingly positive by fans, and offers “the most visually advanced, stable, and fully-featured version of Half-Life 2 to date in one free mod.”

This includes bug fixes, a “complete lighting overhaul”, full HDR, “new particle effects and improved fog” and more.

As spotted by PCGamesN, it’s possible that this remaster may have originally started out with the intention to add remastered Episodes to the Half-Life 2: Update.

