Valve confirms Steam Deck is still “on track” for February launch

Valve has confirmed that Steam Deck consoles are still on track to start shipping in February, following a delay in late 2021.

In a blog shared yesterday (January 13), Valve shared that it’s “on track to ship Steam Deck on time”. Right now, Steam Deck is set to launch in February 2022.

“Global pandemic, supply issues, and shipping issues notwithstanding, it looks like we’ll be able to start getting these out the door by the end of February,” said Valve’s blog.

Valve seems increasingly confident that the Steam Deck will make its February release date, which was originally meant to launch in 2021. Back in December, Valve re-iterated its confidence in the February 2022 release date when a designer said the release was looking good.

Valve has also added that it has been “sending developer kits out in quantity” to give developers a chance to get their games working on Steam Deck consoles, sharing that “hundreds have been shipped out in the last month”.

The blog also touched on how it’s checking for Steam Deck compatibility in games, and mentioned the four categories that are judged – seamlessness, display, input, and system support. In October 2021, Valve went into more detail on what’s included in these four categories.

Testing seems to be going well – as of December, Steam Deck worked with over 80 per cent of Steam’s top 100 games. That being said, some issues with Easy Anti-Cheat [EAC] is causing trouble with compatibility for some developers. This includes the creator of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, who says getting its game on the new console is “far more complex than first suspected“.

In other news, Fortnite is now back on iOS platforms thanks to Nvidia GeForce Now. Although it’s still not back on the app store, this is the first time iOS users will have access to Fortnite on their devices since 2020.