Valve makes “difficult decision” to stop ‘Counter-Strike 2’ Mac support

From this point onwards, Counter-Strike 2 will not support DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems or macOS as there are apparently not enough players on these platforms.

Valve explained that less than one per cent of active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) players were playing on PCs with this set up and on Macs.

Consequently, redirecting efforts from supporting these players to the support of the more popular and more advanced 64-bit Windows and Linux players is in the best interest of the game.

“Counter-Strike 2 represents the largest technical leap in [Counter-Strike] history, and our goal is to continue to develop Counter-Strike for years to come,” it said in a post to Steam, expressing its regret for this “difficult decision”.

“If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2 with your current hardware, you can access a legacy version of CS:GO. Support for this version of CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024,” Valve continued.

Official matchmaking will not be available in this legacy version of the game, meaning it is “frozen” for players. The game will still be accessible after January 1, 2024, but features that rely on the game coordinator are likely to fail.

Those who purchased a Prime Status Upgrade between March 22 and September 27 will be granted a refund if the game wasn’t working on their rig that runs DirectX 9 or a 32-bit Windows.

However, Mac players will only be allowed a refund if the majority of their hours in CS:GO were on a Mac and that they played the game on a Mac between March 22 and September 27.

The window for these refunds will expire on December 1, 2023. Furthermore, banned accounts will not be eligible for refunds, nor will CD keys or gifts.

