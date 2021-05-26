Valve is reportedly building a Switch-like portable PC called the SteamPal

According to a new report, Valve is currently building a Switch-inspired portable gaming PC called the ‘SteamPal’.

News of the console’s existence came via ArsTechnica yesterday (May 25). The SteamPal’is rumoured to be an all-in-one PC console which features a built-in gamepad and touchscreen controls.

According to multiple sources, the SteamPal could arrive as soon as the end of the year. The Switch-like console will reportedly run on Linux, and will play Steam games.

Advertisement

SteamDB developer, Pavel Djundik discovered a change in Steam’s code yesterday (May 25) which referenced the SteamPal console. Prior to the SteamPal codename, Valve had previously referred to the project as ‘Neptune’ based on code which appeared last year.

Valve's "Neptune" controller shows up in latest Steam client beta again. It's named "SteamPal" (NeptuneName) and it has a "SteamPal Games" (GameList_View_NeptuneGames) — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 25, 2021

The SteamPal will probably share a resemblance to Nintendo Switch Light, which does not feature removable Joy-Cons. According to ArsTechnica, the SteamPal will also be considerably wider than Nintendo’s flagship console.

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, the SteamPal will not feature the Nvidia Tegra X1. Instead, the console will likely utilise AMD or Intel chipsets, which are commonly used in other similar handheld PC consoles.

The market for similar consoles has grown considerably in recent years. Consoles like the ONE XPLAYER have appeared on crowdfunding sites to great success. Handheld PC consoles like the ONE XPLAYER operate on Windows, and allow players to download and play games from their Steam library.

Advertisement

Valve’s unannounced console will reportedly dock to larger TV screens like the Nintendo Switch. It will be interesting to see how Valve incorporates the feature, considering Nintendo owns a patent for its docking technology.

Gabe Newell cryptically pointed to the existence of the SteamPal earlier this year during an Q&A session with school kids in New Zealand.

Newell responded to questions about Valve’s future by saying: “You will get a better idea of that by the end of this year… and it won’t be the answer you expect.”

Elsewhere, A brand new Resident Evil-themed chapter has been revealed for Dead By Daylight, introducing characters Leon, Jill, and Nemesis.

The chapter, which will release on June 15, will include Dead By Daylight‘s newest killer, Nemesis, along with two of Resident Evil‘s most iconic Survivors, Leon S. Kennedy from Resident Evil 2, and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil