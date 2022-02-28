Valve says it’s working on a fix for ‘Elden Ring’ stuttering on Steam Deck

Valve has confirmed it is currently in the process of fixing Elden Ring‘s stuttering issues on the Steam Deck.

Following the recent launch of FromSoftware‘s latest title, there have been reports from players who have been experiencing framerate and stuttering issues on PC. The developer has since released a new patch to address these issues but requires more time to fix them fully.

In the meantime, Valve has stated that it’s also working on fixing stuttering issues for players who own a Steam Deck.

According to Valve programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais, he said on Twitter that the company is working on Elden Ring‘s heavy stutter on the Steam Deck.

“The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing Elden Ring for Steam Deck,” Griffais said. “Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental.”

In the Twitter post, Griffais showed players how they could access the branch. All they have to do is search for “Proton Experimental” in the Steam Deck store, go to settings, properties, then Betas, then finally select “bleeding-edge – latest and untested dxvk, vkd3d-proton and wine changes” (thanks, PCGamer).

The video shows the comparison between the two settings, demonstrating how the bleeding-edge branch is considerably smoother in frames and has less stuttering than the base version.

For now, at least, this seems to be the best option for Elden Ring players who want to play the game on the Steam Deck but without the extra issues.

Elsewhere, the latest FromSoftware title has become the fastest-selling Soulsborne game ever. According to the GfK UK boxed charts, the game has smashed the sales of previous Soulsborne games, including Dark Souls, Demon Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

In other news, Valve president Gabe Newell is hand-delivering Steam Decks.