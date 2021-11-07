Valve says Steam Deck devs can contact BattlEye to enable anti-cheat

Valve has announced that the process of getting BattlEye anti-cheat software into Steam Deck titles is quite simple.

According to a Steamworks development post, all developers need to do is reach out to BattlEye to enable the anti-cheat software to get it working on the Steam Deck.

“BattlEye on Proton integration has reached a point where all a developer needs to do is reach out [to] BattlEye to enable it for their title,” says the post from November 6. “No additional work is required by the developer besides that communication. Partners have started turning on BattlEye support for their titles, meaning these games are now working on Steam Deck.

“Starting today Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and ARK: Survival Evolved‘s BattlEye anti-cheat systems are working on Proton, and we expect others to follow soon.”

The post adds that developers need yesterday’s Proton Experimental update and the Steam client beta to get it working. Valve is also available for follow up questions for those developers whose games already use BattlEye.

BattlEye confirmed back in September that the anti-cheat software would run on titles on the Steam Deck, but it now looks like the overall process is straightforward for developers that wish to use it.

The software’s website lists the anti-cheat as having “no special system requirements,” as it integrates on both the server and client sides of the title it is in. As BattlEye is a separate software to Valve, the Steam Deck developer has made it so the use of BattlEye is opt-in and straightforward.

In other news, server merges are coming to New World, according to an Amazon Game Studios developer, but more scale testing is required before it can be fully announced and rolled out to live servers