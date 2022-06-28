Valve is doubling weekly Steam Deck shipments

Those struggling to get their hands on a Steam Deck will soon have an easier time doing so, as Valve has announced that it is doubling down on production.

This news comes via a post from the official Steam Deck Twitter page that reads: “Production has picked up, and after today we’ll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!”

Additionally, the post mentions that Valve “just sent the last batch of Q2 emails” out, while “Q3 reservation emails” will be sent out on June 30. The post also notes that those waiting on their emails can check their reservation status via the ordering page for Steam Deck by logging in.

The handheld gaming device was released in February after several delays, and it can be purchased in three different versions: one for £349, another version for £459, and the most expensive going for £569. A dock for the system is also on the way, although it was delayed from its previously scheduled late spring release “due to parts shortages and COVID closures” at Valve’s manufacturing facilities.

While not all Steam games can be played on the system, Valve has committed to reviewing the entire catalogue for compatibility. At time of publication there is currently 1783 verified titles, with an additional 1880 being playable, and more being added constantly.

In other news, an SSD mod for Steam Deck consoles has been refuted as unsafe for the system by Valve hardware designer Lawrence Yang. After spotting the mod, Yang explained why it causes power and heating issues and shared that using it would “significantly shorten the life” of anyone who decides to use it for their own console.