Valve’s revamp of ‘Artifact’ to enter beta later this month

Valve has announced that the reboot of their digital collectible card game Artifact will enter beta later this month.

Valve revealed through a blog post that players who purchased Artifact before March 30, 2020 will receive an email by next week which will allow them to opt in for the beta. thereafter, the company will use a lottery system to invite players who have opted in to try the beta until they’ve “worked through the signups from players of the original”.

For players that gain early access to the beta, Valve warns that there will be “bugs, temp art, and data may be reset early in the beta”, but added that “there is no harm in signing up early”. Moreover, some gameplay modes won’t be available, and neither will the tutorial, but players can still access the Artifact campaign.

The company has also hinted that the beta process for the Artifact revamp will likely be longer than the original, which it recognised had “started too late and was too short”. It added that “we’ve decided to approach things a bit differently this time around by gradually inviting people to join us while we are still ‘Under Construction’”.

Old decks and stats for original players of Artifact also won’t be available for the beta as “in the new version, cards are unlocked through play [so] individual cards are likely to have been changed, removed or brand new”.

Valve first announced plans to overhaul Artifact back in March. In the same month, the company released Half-Life: Alyx, a VR game set between the events of their iconic shooters, Half-Life and Half-Life 2.