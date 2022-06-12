Vampire shooter ‘Redfall’ has finally shown in-game footage

During the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, over five minutes of in-game footage from the upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive Redfall has been revealed.

The trailer showcases a lot of gunplay along with each of the four character’s special abilities, akin to the types of superpowers seen in the Dishonored games and Deathloop. There was also a look at some of the gadgets on offer including a lightning rod and some kind of flare gun, all of which could become players’ weapon of choice for slaying vampires.

The game also features a skill tree and an array of different weapons with their own strength values and rarities similar to other looter-shooter titles. The title can be played both solo and in co-op. This comes following the game’s initial CG trailer from last year, and its delay from 2022 to 2023.

The game is set to release for Xbox Series X/S and PC and will be available on day one on Game Pass. Arkane are best known for last year’s Deathloop, in addition to Dishonored and Prey.

