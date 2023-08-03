‘Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut’ reportedly features a huge chicken level

Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut is apparently a new version of the acclaimed gothic horror game released in 2021, according to a recent report.

Gaming critic and consultant Laura Kate Dale attended an event that was promoting the title’s upcoming cooperative mode when an employee took her aside. She was allowed to play the Vampire Survivors: Directer’s Cut version for 20 minutes, and was the only member of the press who was allowed on the game.

Image 1 – Title Screen reads "Vampire Survivors Directer's Cut. Image 2 – ten new characters are shown in lung a multi limbed amgel, a rose woman, an imp, Santa, werewolf, space man, big skull, constellation frog, angel, and winged egg. Image 3 – a new level allows 300 chickens pic.twitter.com/oatVVcOKnT — Laura Kate Dale – Mastodon "@LauraKBuzz@tech.lgbt" (@LaurakBuzz) August 2, 2023

At the time, Poncle allegedly said that “this is content that may or may not one day release”, and Dale was not told whether or not it is intended for sale.

Resultantly, it is unknown if or when the game will get all of this new content. It includes “wild new characters, stages, weapons, accessories, and evolutions” like a level called The Coop that supports 300-player local chicken co-op play.

Another level, Whiteout, read: “Placed 4th at the ‘RUDE: Least Original Video Game Stage Awards 2023’, but it’s still a good time”, which seemingly suggests a release this year.

Again, the existence of the Directer’s Cut has not been acknowledged by Poncle, excluding Dale’s claims. The title is not a typo either because it refers to The Directer, a boss that appears in a stage after the player fulfils a few select criteria.

NME gave Vampire Survivors a four-star review, praising it as “one of the best games of the year”, only let down by its poor soundtrack and slapdash art direction.

“Push through those and this is the perfect lunchtime game, offering short and sweet runs that will devour your entire life if you let it,” said writer Jake Tucker.

In other gaming news, a Starfield developer is being revered by fans after admitting her piratical approach to taking over spaceships and stealing their sandwiches.