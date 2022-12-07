‘Vampire Survivors’’ first full expansion is out next week

The first full expansion for Vampire Survivors is coming later this month, with Legacy Of The Moonspell due before the end of December.

The downloadable content (DLC) is set to add new characters, monsters and more than a dozen new weapons to the action roguelike.

The expansion will also introduce Vampire Survivors’ “biggest stage yet” with Mt Moonspell. The new level is a “sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters! This one stage includes an abandoned castle, snow-covered mountain, and a yokai-infested village.”

~ Legacy of the Moonspell 🌕 ~ 15th December. 🎉 1 new stage (the biggest yet!), 6 new music tracks,

8 new Survivors, 13 new weapons

& of course, new monsters 😱

Legacy Of The Moonspell will also introduce “some hidden mysteries for those of an inquiring mindset, but we can neither confirm nor deny the presence of vampires…”

The Steam listing continued: “In eastern lands, a clan has fallen. The Moonspell, once vigilant guardians of a sorcerous valley nestled in the mountains, have been overrun by hordes of yokai and oni. Though treacherous, this hive of spectral activity may provide some clue as to the location of a vampire. If not, at least it’ll be entertaining to defeat thousands of wayward spirits in the process.”

Legacy Of The Moonspell is due to launch on December 15.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Vampire Survivors is one of the best games of the year, let down only by a weak soundtrack and some confusing art. Push through those and this is the perfect lunchtime game, offering short and sweet runs that will devour your entire life if you let it.”

Vampire Survivors also ranked third in NME‘s list of the 20 best games of 2022. “Because each game will end at the 30-minute mark with the arrival of an unkillable big bad, so the game is constantly pushing you forwards: to be aggressive, to experiment, to learn and improve. If you think Vampire Survivors doesn’t look like much, you just haven’t played it yet.”

