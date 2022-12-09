‘Vampire Survivors’ has received a surprise mobile release

Vampire Survivors has been surprise-released on mobile, with the top-down survival game available to download now for free.

The news was confirmed at the 2022 Game Awards last night (December 8) with Vampire Survivors now available to download via Apple’s App store and Google’s Play store.

According to the listing, “the supernatural indie phenomenon that lets you be the bullet hell has arrived on mobile! Vampire Survivors is a rogue-lite time survival RPG game with minimalistic gameplay.

“Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there’s no place to run or hide. Survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor,” it continued.

It’s been a busy week for Vampire Survivors news. On Wednesday (December 7) it was confirmed that the title’s first expansion would be released on December 15 and bring with it new characters, monsters and more than a dozen new weapons to the action roguelike.

Legacy Of The Moonspell will also introduce Vampire Survivors’ “biggest stage yet” with Mt Moonspell. The new level is a “sprawling map featuring several different environments, all with their own challenges and resident monsters! This one stage includes an abandoned castle, snow-covered mountain, and a yokai-infested village.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Vampire Survivors is one of the best games of the year, let down only by a weak soundtrack and some confusing art. Push through those and this is the perfect lunchtime game, offering short and sweet runs that will devour your entire life if you let it.”

Vampire Survivors also ranked third in NME‘s list of the 20 best games of 2022. “Because each game will end at the 30-minute mark with the arrival of an unkillable big bad, so the game is constantly pushing you forwards: to be aggressive, to experiment, to learn and improve. If you think Vampire Survivors doesn’t look like much, you just haven’t played it yet.”

