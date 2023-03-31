‘Vampire Survivors’ reveals Tides Of The Foscari expansion after BAFTA wins

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has announced Tides Of The Foscari, an expansion for the reverse bullet hell game that adds more characters, weapons and music.

Set to launch on April 13, Tides Of The Foscari will take players to a Foscari Academy, where students train to be wizards, generals and spies.

“The Academy is divided into three houses, a premise hitherto untouched in all of fantasy fiction,” teases the expansion’s newly-launched Steam page.

“Three students, one from each house, brave the journey into a forest stuffed with mythological creatures, all to have a jolly adventure, with absolutely nothing interrupting the whimsy. This is all mind-blowingly original stuff, we know, but it only gets better folks.”

Tides Of The Foscari will introduce eight new playable characters — including talented magician Eleanor, “brooding” warrior Maruto, and roguish hero Keitha.

In addition, the expansion will also add 13 new weapons for players to find, which are “definitely not drawn from the personal media tastes of a selection of game devs”.

There will also be seven new music tracks for players to listen to, along with a new stage called Lake Foscari.

“An enchanted forest stuffed with fae mysteries, mythological entities, and beasts you’d find in any given RPG bestiary,” reads the stage’s description. “The perfect place to have an average adventure with zero complications.”

Tides Of The Foscari was announced less than a day after Vampire Survivors took home two BAFTA awards last night (March 30), with 2022’s breakout indie hit winning BAFTAs in Best Game and Game Design.

Poncle’s success was congratulated by Xbox head Phil Spencer, who said it was “awesome to see the industry recognition” for the game.

In other gaming news, Seth Rogen has shared some harsh words for Rare‘s “iconic” ‘Donkey Kong Rap’, calling it “objectively one of the worst rap songs of all time“.