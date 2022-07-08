‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ ditching seasons, adding team deathmatch

Sharkmob has announced some major changes coming to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt next week.

Set to launch July 14, Sharkmob are set to do away with 12-week seasons and expensive battle passes in an attempt to “streamline the speed & cadence with which they can bring new content to the game.”

Instead, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’s summer update will feature a new 8v8 team deathmatch mode (launching in beta) alongside an “aggressively priced” summer pass which will feature hundreds of items as well as the unlocking of the Ventrue area, the addition of the Ventrue train at the Train Station location, and the introduction of ​​Toreador Maia’s nightclub.

The summer pass also brings with it two new melee weapons (knife and crowbar) alongside “significant improvements and bug fixes”. This pass will be available for 600 tokens.

“As a team, we have decided to move away from the traditional seasons model within battle royale games, and instead we will be focussing on giving players smaller, more regular updates,” said Bloodhunt’s live producer David Sirland. “We feel that sustaining seasons in the typical way is not what works for our relatively small team so we want to challenge the norm by releasing updates much faster than previously planned but in smaller chunks.”

“Our game can be quite challenging when playing solo or even in duos so we are particularly excited to be able to introduce the team deathmatch mode to give players a thrilling new experience with more playtime per person than ever before in the battlegrounds of Prague,” he added. “We will continue to focus on working hard to enhance the current game experience as much as possible, listening to player feedback and keeping our community updated with the roadmap of future content.”

It comes as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has slowly been losing players since its launch. This time last month, the battle royale peaked at 4,953 players. Yesterday (July 7) that peak was down to 1,495 players, according to SteamDB.

In other news, it’s been confirmed Skull & Bones will be released on November 8 for the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect, though it will not be available initially on Steam.