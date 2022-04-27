‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ has a developer reference you don’t want to find

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has an in-game reference to developer Sharkmob – and it could end your round.

Since the battle royale launched today (April 27), Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt fans have discovered that the game is filled with all sorts of nerdy references.

One such reference is a nod to the game’s creator, Sharkmob. For anyone unlucky enough to fall into Prague’s rivers, they will quickly be set upon by a shark enemy which is capable of killing players within a matter of seconds.

Upon dying to the shark, the death screen says players were “eliminated by a sharkmob” – check it out below:

In a chat with NME, Sharkmob’s art director Erik Nilsson has already talked about magical realism and how the game has taken inspiration from films like Underworld, John Wick and The Matrix.

“I think the way we approach games here is, we make big impressive AAA experiences,” says Nilsson. “If you look at any movie, and a lot of AAA games, a common approach is that if you want to make something that is quote / unquote realistic, you don’t take real life.

“You take inspiration from real life and go as close as you can, before putting an artistic touch in and adding the fantastical elements.”

In other news, in an interview with NME Final Fantasy 14 game director and producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed that the team is already working on story quests for the game’s 7.0 patch, despite the fact the game has just released 6.1.

“The plot for the main scenario in the Patch 6.X series has already been completed and we’ve decided on its conclusion,” he explained. “Currently, script-related work for several patches and work on the detailed plot are underway. In fact on my end, I’m already deciding on what I envision for 7.0. You see, Final Fantasy 14 is tough work…”