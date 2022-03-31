‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt’ reveals April launch date

Sharkmob has announced that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will leave Early Access in April, and has provided a release date for fans.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will launch on April 27, 2022 and with less than a month until it launches, Sharkmob has shared a new trailer showcasing what fans can expect from the gory battle royale.

Bloodhunt will be free to play on both PS5 and PC, however a ‘Founder’s Ultimate Edition‘ for PS5 has been announced, which is a premium edition that includes over 100 cosmetic items and some in-game currency.

David Sirland, Bloodhunt‘s producer, had this to say on the launch:

“After a successful Early Access period, Sharkmob has been implementing feedback from the game’s community and we can’t wait to show fans how the game has progressed. We’re delighted to be bringing the game to a new audience of PlayStation 5 players and are excited to be launching the full game this April in all its glory.”

As to what the game involves, Bloodhunt‘s Steam page explains that it’s a “thrilling free-to-play battle royale game set in Prague consumed by a ruthless war between vampire clans,” and as well as using a mix of guns and melee weapons, players will have access to a host of supernatural powers.

NME got to preview Bloodhunt in June 2021 and found that although there were some “rough edges” with the game’s alpha testing, it had a lot of promise.

In October 2021, Sharkmob confirmed that it wasn’t planning to launch Bloodhunt on Xbox consoles, with game director Craig Hubbard explaining that “we would rather be on fewer platforms at a higher quality than risk spreading ourselves too thin.”

In other news, Devolver Digital has shared that it “fully supports” Loop Hero developer Four Quarters after the studio encouraged piracy for anyone unable to buy the game due to Russian sanctions.