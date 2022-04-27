‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt”s achievements are filled with nerdy references

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is out today (April 27) and the list of in-game achievements are filled with nerdy references.

The battle royale set in the Masquerade universe has been developed by Sharkmob AB and sees players take to a Prague consumed by a ruthless war between vampire clans. “Use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to hunt your rivals and dominate the night,” reads the game’s description.

To coincide with its release, Sharkmob AB have revealed the list of in-game achievements it’s possible for players to unlock – and the titles are full of fun references from across pop culture.

“Trapped in a never-ending spiral of life and death” is earnt after surviving a Bloodhut and

is a nod to the Berserk 1997 anime while “If it bleeds, we can kill it” (awarded for downing 25 players with high caliber weapons) is a quote from Predator.

Elsewhere reviving a teammate in Bloodhunt will earn players the “Somebody wanna call a goddamn paramedic” trophy, referencing Robocop, “No bright light, no water and no feeding after midnight” is a nod to Gremlins and “Maybe add some Fava beans and a nice chianti” is inspired by The Silence Of The Lambs.

“I am a shadow, one that no light will shine on” pays homage to Metal Gear Solid and is unlocked after a Bloodhunt player deals 1500 damage with the Nosferatu Saboteur Sewer Bomb ability whereas “They’re all dead. They just don’t know it yet” references The Crow and comes after Blinding 25 players with the Toreador Siren Blinding Beauty ability.

Check out the full list of achievements here.

