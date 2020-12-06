‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ faces another delay

Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerund has said that she believes Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will not launch in the first half of 2021.

The news comes from Placera (originally in Swedish, translated to English) who asked the CEO if they able to promise a release date. Ljungerund responded by saying “I do not think it will come in the first half of the year, but we will see.”

Ljungerund went on to cite the coronavirus pandemic, staff dropouts and decision to adapt the game for the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles as reasons for the delay.

Advertisement

“To be able to develop for the next generation, you have to have development kits from the manufacturers. And I’m pretty sure that both Sony and Microsoft were affected by the pandemic because they did not have many development kits,” Ljungerund explained.

This isn’t the first delay to hit Vampire the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Back in August NME reported that Paradox had delayed release to the first half of 2021. This came after the game had already been pushed back from an early 2020 release date.

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

The staff dropouts that referenced in the interview relate to the departure of narrative lead Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka’ai Cluney in August 2020, and the departure of senior narrative designer Cara Ellison shortly after.

In a statement to PC gaming site Rock Paper Shotgun, Mitsoda said the decision by Hardsuit and Paradox Interactive to let him go “came as a shock”.

He continued by saying: “I was not part of the conversations that led to the decision to delay production, and to my knowledge, there were no delays caused by the Bloodlines 2 narrative development”

Advertisement

Bloodlines 2 is not the only Vampire: The Masquerade game coming out, as Big Bad Wolf Studio’s narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is also set to release in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PC and Switch.