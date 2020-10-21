‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ loses senior narrative designer

Paradox Interactive has confirmed that the senior narrative designer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has left the project.

Speaking to PC Gamer, the publisher confirmed that the upcoming game’s senior narrative designer Cara Ellison has left Hardsuit Labs, the developer for the upcoming game. “We can confirm that Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” said a Paradox Interactive spokesperson.

“Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of her contributions will be present in the game launching next year. We thank her for her work on Bloodlines 2 and wish her the best in all of her future endeavors,” the spokesperson added.

It is currently unclear Ellis had completed her work on the game or if she left midway through development. It was revealed on Twitter that Ellis is now with Australian developer, League Of Geeks.

Meet Cara (@caraellison), our wonderful senior narrative designer! 🎉🌈 She 😍's cooking, cute hamsters, post-punk/new wave, & all of the beautiful Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She 😒's planes, international borders, & the extreme speed of the onward march of time. pic.twitter.com/ORNSbbIWVu — League of Geeks is HIRING! (@LeagueofGeeks) October 18, 2020

Ellis is the latest developer to leave Bloodlines 2, following the departures of both its creative director and lead narrative designer in August. The two were let go from the studio following the delay of the game in August.

Former narrative designer Brian Mitsoda revealed that he had been “suddenly terminated” from his position and that it “came as a shock”. He added that in his five years as lead narrative designer, he had “never been led to believe that I hadn’t succeeded”.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was originally set for release later this year, but has since been delayed. The game has yet to receive a new launch date.

“Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time,” Paradox Interactive said in a previous statement. “This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.”