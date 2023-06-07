‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ shares new screenshots, cancels some pre-orders

After a lengthy period of silence, Paradox Interactive has shared new screenshots for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, along with a new date for fans to look forward to.

In an update shared today (June 7), Paradox acknowledged it has been “quite a while” since the publisher has shared news of the game, which was moved to an unannounced developer and nearly cancelled in 2021.

In the blog, Paradox announced that while new screenshots of Bloodlines 2 have been uploaded to the game’s Steam page, fans will have to wait until September for more news on the sequel — when Paradox plans to announce Bloodlines 2‘s developer, and provide “more information” on a release date.

However, Paradox’s latest update also confirmed that some existing pre-orders for the Bloodlines sequel are being cancelled, while everyone who pre-ordered the game will be offered an optional refund.

“We acknowledge it was a long time ago that many of you pre-ordered Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” reads the statement. “As development continues, we will be updating the game’s editions and bonus content, and we want to provide the best value to those of you who supported us via digital pre-order after all this time.”

As a result, the studio will be offering refunds for the game’s First Blood, Unsanctioned, and Blood Moon editions; while all pre-orders for physical copies of the game — including a Collector’s Edition — have been automatically refunded.

This FAQ goes into more details on how fans can receive their refunds. However, the FAQ notes that Paradox is “unable to guarantee any refunds and/or payments” to Russian buyers due to sanctions affecting the country.

Last year, Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester claimed that Bloodlines 2 launching in 2023 was “absolutely not impossible” — although it now seems unlikely, given today’s update.

In other news, gaming subreddits across Reddit are planning blackouts to protest controversial changes to the social media site.