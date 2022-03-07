‘Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines’ VTMB fan patch is updated to include more content

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines has seen its VTMB fan patch updated to version 11.1, implementing far more than just bug fixes.

The patch also known as the VTMB Unofficial Patch is a community-driven effort by fans of the game. It has gone some way to fix the many bugs and broken elements of Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines since its launch in 2004. A cult favourite, the game was praised for its ambition but required a lot of polish to get up to scratch.

The VTMB Unofficial Patch has helped a lot in improving the game. It’s so well regarded that the GOG version of the game comes with the basic version of the Unofficial patch by default. The patch is otherwise available on ModDB.

The unofficial update restores an extensive amount of unused content from the game files. This includes resurrecting quests, levels, weapons, items, and characters. It even restores some dialogue that was not used previously. It also fixes more of the many issues that plague the game, as well as improving some of the graphics.

Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is currently in development. While little has been revealed about the game, its publisher, Paradox Interactive, has said that it is currently happy with its progress. However, it also added that it would be “quite some time before we can start to talk about release dates”.

Previously, Paradox admitted that the game was nearly cancelled after it was moved away from its previous developer. The developer of the game has, bizarrely, still not been revealed by the publishers yet.

In other gaming news, an Elden Ring dataminer has found that there may be downloadable content (DLC) on the way. The newly discovered building looks like a colosseum.