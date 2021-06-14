‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’: new trailer introduces Leysha

A new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong was shown at E3’s PC Gaming Show, introducing Leysha, the first of three playable characters.

The upcoming story-driven RPG follows on from the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise, allowing players to choose from one of three characters, each with intertwined tales. Leysha, one of the three, is described as a “tormented young woman” and seen playing with her young daughter in the trailer.

As the trailer progresses, her daughter seems to disappear, replacing the idyllic scene with a research facility in which Leysha is trapped. She is seen to use ‘Obfuscate;, a power that conceals her entirely from humans, and one which is available to players in the game.

The official website describes the game as a “narrative RPG adapted from the 5th edition of Vampire: The Masquerade”

“The player takes control of 3 vampires belonging to different clans of the Camarilla, the secret society to which most vampires belong. Weaving between their intertwined tales, the player has to confront the different points of view of his characters to unravel fact from fiction.

With whispers of conspiracy, murder and power struggles, the player must protect his clan, discover the truth and above all enforce the Masquerade, the vampire law designed to conceal the existence of creatures of the night from humans.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt was also revealed during E3, with an official announcement trailer that confirmed the brand-new battle royale game would be releasing in late 2021. NME got a chance to go hands on with a preview build prior to E3.

In a press release Fredrik Rundqvist, CEO of Sharkmob said: “Our goal is to deliver a mature, unique experience for the genre. We hope Bloodhunt will become just that for fans of both battle royale games and Vampire: The Masquerade alike.”

With a few more announcement streams to go – including Nintendo and Capcom – keep an eye on NME’s E3 Hub for the latest rumours, schedules, and announcements.