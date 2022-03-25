‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’ trailer details character choice system

A new trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong shows off the game’s RPG systems and character choices.

READ MORE: How Unity is trying to create the perfect digital human

Footage of the upcoming game was shown off at the Future Games Show (via GamesRadar), which gave insight into how dialogue and character choices will work in the title.

“Your choices decide the fate of your characters, your sect and Boston itself,” explains the trailer.

Advertisement

Skills and attributes will be presented on each of the three playable characters’ own “character sheets,” which will evolve as the player uses each character to make different decisions. Disciplines – described as vampiric powers “used to solve problems” – can be to do things like teleport or heighten character senses, and all disciplines can also be upgraded for enhanced abilities.

You can watch the new trailer below:

The three vampires are Galeb, Leysha and Emem, and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio has explained how players can “fully customise” each of them.

“You can be an expert in speech and persuasion and dominate others, or you can develop your technology skills so you can hack computers and locks. The heroes also have vampire powers of their own: the Disciplines. For example, Leysha can Obfuscate to conceal her presence, Emem uses Celerity to reach otherwise inaccessible locations and Galeb makes others his puppet using Domination.”

Vampire: The Masquerade was released in 1991 as a tabletop RPG, and since then the series has seen multiple spin-off video games. The series has also been adapted into comics, novels and television as well.

Advertisement

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is set to release May 19 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

In other news, Microsoft says it will respect whatever decision is made regarding the union of workers under Activision Blizzard.