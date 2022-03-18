‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong’ trailer shows off fresh gameplay

Fans looking forward to narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong can finally get to see what the game looks like in action, thanks to a new gameplay reveal trailer from Nacon.

The newly released video reveals plenty of story information as well, but we now also know that it’s a game involving exploration and puzzle solving. Although Swansong part of the larger World Of Darkness series, it’s a completely separate adventure to the franchise’s other upcoming title, Bloodlines 2.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong you control three different vampires and switch between them throughout the game. As it’s an RPG you can customise the characters with different skills such as lock-picking or hacking.

One of the key facets is that you must not feed or reveal your vampiric nature around humans, in order to keep up the “masquerade”. There are also moral choices to be made in the game, as it’s heavily story based.

While Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is coming out on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox platforms on May 19, very little is known about Bloodlines 2, which has changed developer and gone dark for a while now.4

In fact, the developer behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is still being kept a secret by publisher Paradox Interactive. Although the company is apparently happy with progress on the game, the game was nearly cancelled and fans have been waiting a very long time for any update at all.

