‘Vampyr’ is the next game to go free on the Epic Games Store

Vampyr, the action RPG from Dontnod Entertainment, is the next game to be made free on the Epic Games Store.

Starting today (December 23), PC players will be able to get their hands on the 2018 title for free on the Epic Games Store. The deal will end on December 24 at 4 PM GMT / 8 AM PT and will then return to its original retail price of £34.99.

From publisher Focus Home Interactive, the game was initially launched in June 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One and then was later released for Nintendo Switch in October 2019.

Vampyr follows the player in the role of a newly-turned vampire named Dr. Jonathan Reid in London, 1918. As the synopsis reads, “As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Will you embrace the monster within? Your actions will save or doom London.”

Free games are offered every day until December 30 as part of the Epic Games Store’s 15 Days of Free Games promotional event. Other titles that have been up for grabs include Remnant: From the Ashes, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Loop Hero, Second Extinction, Shenmue 3, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Neon Abyss.

During the Nintendo Indie Showcase, Dontnod Entertainment announced its first game as a third-party publisher. The game, titled Gerda: A Flame in Winter, is a narrative game where players take the role of a nurse during World War 2 and the German occupation of Denmark.

Developed by Danish studio PortaPlay, the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2022 and will feature a paint-like art style for its characters and environments.

In the meantime, Ian Proulx, the CEO of 1047 Games, has said that Splitgate and Halo Infinite “will help each other” in the long run.