Van Gogh Museum employees suspended over ‘Pokémon’ “incident”

Several employees at the Van Gogh Museum have been suspended over claims they reportedly stole Pokémon cards.

As reported by Het Parool (via Dexerto), at least four employees at the museum have been suspended following “exhibition misconduct”. In a translation of the Het Parool article provided by Dexerto, it’s claimed that one of the employees was “employed for 25 years” and that they did not adhere to the ‘procedures and codes of conduct’ for staff members at the museum.

The Pokémon exhibit at The Van Gogh Museum started in September of last year, and closed down in January of this year. It featured Van Gogh themed Pikachu cards that were available with purchases of the special Van Gogh and Pokémon collection which quickly became a heavily desired collectors item.

Advertisement

These cards were later discontinued in October due to “safety and security” concerns.

“The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety and security of visitors and staff very seriously,” a statement read.

“Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to take the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card from the museum. In this way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and enjoyable manner.”

According to Het Parool, one employee allegedly embezzled a box of these, with a spokesperson for the Museum confirming to the outlet that the incident is currently in progress and being worked on and that according to several sources, other employees were helping visitors to buy tickets for the cards.

In other gaming news, The Day Before developer Fntastic has claimed that a “hate campaign” sank the game in a length statement.