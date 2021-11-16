‘Vanguard’ and ‘Warzone’ bans may carry over to every future ‘Call Of Duty’

Activision has warned that cheaters who are banned in Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone may see their punishment carry over to “past, present, and future titles in the Call Of Duty franchise”.

In a blog titled ‘Ricochet anti-cheat progress report’, Activision has shared an update on the way that cheaters will be dealt with in the Call Of Duty franchise. Instead of bans and suspensions being title-specific, the below statement says that cheaters could face being banned from every Call Of Duty game:

“Permanent suspensions for security infractions may now apply franchise wide, including Call Of Duty: Vanguard as well as any past, present, and future titles in the Call Of Duty franchise.”

Advertisement

This update may not come as a total surprise – back in September, it was reported that bans issued in Warzone would carry over to Vanguard.

The blog also highlights that “any attempt to hide, disguise, or obfuscate your identity or the identity of your hardware devices may also result in a permanent suspension”. This is to combat hardware ID (HWID) spoofers, software that allows cheaters to avoid any sort of punishment.

Outside of these changes, Activision also stated that there will be “more frequent banwaves” in Warzone ahead of the battle royale’s Pacific update. This pacific update will also add in a kernel-level anti-cheat driver for PC platforms, something which is set to join Call Of Duty: Vanguard “at a later date”.

In other news, Elder Scrolls 6 looks set to be an Xbox system exclusive, following an interview with Phil Spencer. Spencer also clarified that the Xbox Game Pass is “very, very sustainable right now” and challenged claims that the company is “burning cash” with the service.