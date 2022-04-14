‘Vanguard’ and ‘Warzone’ Season 3 trailer confirms April release

Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 will begin later this month, as confirmed by a new trailer.

Called “Classified Arms,” an announcement yesterday (April 13) confirmed that Season 3 will launch on April 27. The official cinematic trailer for Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 can be watched below.

Whilst nothing has been confirmed just yet, many players think Season 3 will include a crossover with Legendary’s MonsterVerse – which includes the likes of Godzilla and King Kong – thanks to a noise heard at the end of the trailer.

At the 1:14 mark in the trailer, a noise that’s nearly identical to the Orca from the MonsterVerse movies can be heard. In the movies, the Orca is a device used to replicate the bioacoustics of the Titans (like Godzilla) as a way to communicate with and command them. You can listen to the film’s Orca signal here.

In the Warzone and Vanguard storyline, Nebula bombs have gone off across the globe – including Warzone’s Caldera Island – and Task Force Harpy has discovered classified arms whilst trying to take out the Nazis.

Raven Software has also announced that vehicles are back in Warzone, after they were removed due to some players using them to glitch into the game’s golden vaults. “Golden Vaults are accessible on Rebirth Island but you didn’t think you could just waltz on in, did you?” said Raven Software.

In other Call Of Duty news, a semi-professional Call Of Duty player was caught hacking whilst attempting to prove they weren’t cheating. The player recorded their own monitors to prove they were playing legitimately, inadvertently showing that they were using wall-hack software whilst playing.

