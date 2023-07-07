Video game voice actors denounce NSFW mods using AI deepfakes of their voices

Video game voice actors are taking action on social media to stop the use of artificial intelligence tools that are putting their performances in pornographic mods for games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

GamesRadar reported on the use of artificial intelligence tool ElevenLabs for these mods last week, and the response continues to rumble on. Twitter user Robbie92, who drew attention to those actors whose voices have been subject to this software, said that the actors have been “abused by the modding communities” through “AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornographic content.”

With the rise of AI voice cloning, voice actors are being abused by the modding communities. As a member of the Skyrim modding scene, I am deeply concerned at the practice of using AI voice cloning to create and distribute non-consensual deepfake pornographic content. pic.twitter.com/ySUFqrtjH0 — Robbie (@Robbie92_) July 1, 2023

Per its announcement in April, the popular modding website Nexus Mods stated that “AI-generated mod content is not against our rules,” so these content creators aren’t actually falling foul of their code of conduct. Conversely, the affected actors are condemning the use of artificial intelligence to simulate their voices in NSFW situations.

“I’m grateful that there are people like you fighting the good fight. The hard work you have put in on our behalf has been invaluable in addressing this reprehensible and degrading misuse of our voices,” said April Stewart, who worked on Skyrim as well as Dishonored, BioShock Infinite and Destiny 2.

“This is WRONG on every level!” said Ryan Laughton, who has had roles in Hitman 2, Overkill’s The Walking Dead and Return of the Obra Dinn. “It’s disturbing. WTF is wrong with people, AI voice cloning is out of hand. Do not support the AI replication of VA’s voices in any way shape or form. Please let me know if you ever encounter my voice being used like this. I do not give consent.”

At the time of writing, there has reportedly been no official statement from Bethesda regarding the controversy over voice cloning, in spite of several emails from Robbie92 and others.

