Vin Diesel joins ‘Ark II’ as an executive producer

Looks like Vin Diesel will do more than just star in Ark II – the actor will also serve as executive producer on the upcoming game.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2020

The game’s developer, Studio Wildcard, revealed in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the Fast And Furious actor has joined the studio as its president of creative convergence. Aside from Ark II, Diesel will also serve as executive producer on Ark: The Animated Series.

The announcement follows the debut of Ark II at The Game Awards last week. Diesel is set to star in the game as Santiago, and will also lend his voice to the animated series, alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Russel Crowe and Gerald Butler.

Advertisement

“I’m having a lot of fun playing Ark and also really excited to join the Studio Wildcard team to develop the story both in-game and in the new animated series,” Diesel said in the statement.

According to THR, the show will comprise 14 half-hour episodes and will be an “origin story” for the Ark franchise. Watch an extended trailer for the upcoming animated series below.

In the statement, Studio Wildcard CEO Doug Kennedy said that Diesel “understands the game intimately and is providing direct feedback to the development process”, while noting that the actor has “played 1000’s of hours of Ark: Survival Evolved”.

“With last night’s reveal of the Ark sequel and animated TV series, Vin will be involved with each as we look to expand the Ark franchise even further, now and into the future,” he added.

Over the weekend, the developer also released a new trailer for Ark II which was made with “in-engine graphics and game assets using the latest Unreal Engine” for a more accurate representation of the upcoming game. Check out the clip below.

Advertisement

Ark II is not Diesel’s first foray into video game development. Back in 2002, the actor founded Tigon Studios, which worked on titles based on The Chronicles Of Riddick franchise, as well as the 2009 driving game Wheelman.

Aside from what was shown in the trailer, little is known about the upcoming Ark II. However, Studio Wildcard has confirmed on Twitter that the game will feature “next-gen graphics [and] online multiplayer sandbox” when it launches in 2022.