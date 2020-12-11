Vin Diesel stars in debut trailer for ‘Ark II’

A sequel to 2017’s Ark: Survival Evolved is on the way. Studio Wildcard has announced Ark II with an action-packed trailer, starring the one and only Vin Diesel.

The four-minute-long clip follows Diesel (who plays a character named Santiago) as he and his clan of dinosaur hunters face off against a T-Rex, before finding themselves trapped in a caved filled with mysterious modern technology.

The developer did not reveal many details about the upcoming game, although the story-driven trailer seems to suggest that Ark II will have a bigger focus on narrative than its predecessor.

Studio Wildcard has also revealed that an animated series based on Ark is in the works. According to the studio, the series will explore the story of Ark: Survival Evolved’s Helena, and will star Michelle Yeoh, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page, Russel Crowe, Gerald Butler and more.

Studio Wildcard is set to reveal more about both the upcoming show and game tomorrow (December 11). Ark II is set to receive a trailer that is “rendered in-gengine using game assets”, alongside an extended look at Ark: The Animated Series.

Studio Wildcard was released in 2017 for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game was later ported to Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in 2018, with a Google Stadia version set to be released in 2021.