Viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ gets ‘Dead Space’ remix thanks to remake easter egg

Players have discovered a rendition of viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ hidden inside EA Motive’s recent Dead Space remake.

The classic sea shanty went viral on TikTok in early 2021 thanks to musician Nathan Evans and inspired plenty of tributes, from NFTs to a heavy metal version via Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

Now, a reimagined version has been found in the new Dead Space remake.

While exploring the USG Ishimura, players can discover a room featuring a circle of candles and a TV screen showing The Red Marker (via Eurogamer). After performing a specific set of melee attacks, the order discovered via adventures elsewhere in the ship, an audio recording of the sea shanty is uncovered.

“There once was a ship from the CEC, the Ishimura USG. She cracked a moon with gravity, go me bully boys go,” starts the song. “Soon may the Kellion come to save our souls and take us home. One day when the fixin’ is done, we’ll take our leave and go.”

Check out the full rendition below:

Thanks to another easter egg featuring an “indecipherable” unlockable New Game+ log, Dead Space fans believe future remakes are on the way, while composer Trevor Gureckis thinks a brand new Dead Space 4 makes the most sense.

Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space, recently praised EA Motive‘s “faithful” remake and thanked all those who worked on the 2008 version of the game. “It has withstood the test of time,” he wrote.

In a four-star review, NME said: “EA Motive’s remake of Dead Space does most of what you’d hope for, massively improving the game’s visual quality and improving certain mechanics like zero-g, while retaining the frantic combat and lightning-paced story of the original. Your mileage may vary on the changes to the story, but it feels for the most part like the Dead Space you remember.”

In other news, Doom co-creator John Carmack has warned companies against shutting down games, following the news of several high-profile closures.