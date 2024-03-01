Viral ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ flop comes to ‘Animal Crossing’

Animal Crossing fans have recreated the viral ‘Willy Wonka Experience’ that’s taken the Internet by storm for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, footage of an immersive experience inspired by Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory went viral for how shockingly bleak it was.

The Glaswegian event was advertised using AI-art but the reality was far from a world of “pure imagination and wonder”, with photos showing a practically empty warehouse with nothing but a rainbow arch, a mysterious masked figure hiding behind a mirror, a sad-looking table of lemonade and a lone Oompa-Loompa.

There was reportedly no actual chocolate at the event either, with children receiving jelly beans instead but even they had to be rationed.

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

The event, hosted by House Of Illuminati, was promptly cancelled. “The intention was to genuinely create something special for you that didn’t work out,” said the company in a now-deleted Facebook post (via Time).

But luckily Animal Crossing fans have made sure the disastrous experience lives on.

Taking to Twitter, Haztecamarera shared a number of viral Willy Wonka Experience images, recreated on their Animal Crossing Island, including a sad-looking Oompa-Loompa behind a chemistry set, punters laughing at the tragic experience and the infamous villain The Unknown. Combining memes, another image shows Kelly Mantle arriving at the Animal Crossing Willy Wonka Experience.

BONUS: Kelly Mantle has arrived at the immersive Willy Wonka Experience in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/remnFa2XZd — Haztecamarera (@Haztecamarera) February 29, 2024

Over on Reddit, JK-Kino shared their take on the experience and claimed Tom Nook was charging islanders 40,000 bells to attend the “Wally Winky Experience“.

“Very well done. Genuinely think you put more effort into this than they did the real thing,” wrote one fan. “I wanted to do this quickly before someone else did, so I did the best I could with what I had on hand at the moment, which I suppose is a lot like how House of Illuminati handled things,” replied JK-Kino.

“This whole shitshow is the funniest thing I’ve seen on the internet in months. Good job capturing that (failed) magic,” added another user.

Fans have also realised that The Simpsons seemingly predicted the Willy Wonka flop event years ago.

