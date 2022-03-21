‘Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown’ is collaborating with the ‘Tekken’ series

If you’ve ever wanted to play Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown with Akira Yuki dressed up as Tekken’s Kazuya Mishima, you’re in luck – Sega has announced a collaboration between the games is coming soon.

While full details are coming at a later date, a new trailer showcasing Akira (cosplaying, if you will, as Kazuya) facing off against Lau Chan, who is dressed as Kazuya’s father, Heihachi Mishima.

Sega won’t be adding new movesets to the characters, so it’s important to note these are merely cosmetic changes, and so far only the Kazuya and Heihachi outfits have been revealed. That said, they do extend beyond clothing, as Lau even has Heihachi’s haircut, and Kazuya has his devil eye as well.

Netflix has recently announced a new Tekken anime called Tekken: Bloodline (coming later in 2022), and combined with the crossover event with Virtua Fighter 5, fans are wondering if this means a new Tekken game is on the way.

One reddit user said “Between this and the anime announcement they have to be gearing up for a Tekken 8 announcement. Can’t see many other reasons for trying to generate Tekken hype out of nowhere like this.”

Another reddit user added: “It’s also their turn in the cycle. All the big players have a newish entry to sell DLC for except them”. Indeed, Tekken 7 came out in 2015, and had sold over 6million copies by May 2021.

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown was a bit of a surprise from Sega last year, as the series had been dormant for a decade before coming back as a PS4 exclusive, and even joining PlayStation Plus for a few months.

In other news, WWE 2K22 fans have been uploading creations taken from the MyFaction mode. These wrestlers are supposed to be exclusive to that mode, and 2K has started to remove them from the community creation hub.