A virtual tour of Super Nintendo Land is now available online

A virtual flyover of the upcoming Super Nintendo World has been released on the Super Nintendo website ahead of the park’s opening.

The theme park, which will be a world within Universal Studios Japan, is due to open on February 4, having been pushed back from 2020 due to the pandemic.

For visitors who can’t wait that long or won’t be able to travel, the virtual tour will let you experience the park for yourself. The text is in Japanese, but features visual aids for fans who don’t speak the language.

The park features numerous attractions based on the Super Mario franchise. There are classic ‘?’ jump blocks around the park, activated with a wristband, a Toad cafe, and both Princess Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle.

The main attraction is an AR Mario Kart rollercoaster, which uses real Mario Kart power ups thanks to special goggles.

Other attractions on additional Nintendo properties, such as Donkey Kong and The Legend Of Zelda, are expected to be added eventually.

Recently, Super Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto took fans on a video tour around the park. This virtual tour lets fans recreate this at their own pace.