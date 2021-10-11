Virtuos working on “unannounced remake”, could be ‘Metal Gear Solid 3’

Virtuos, a development studio which has worked on a vast number of AAA titles, is rumoured to be developing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Following a restructuring at Konami, the company which owns Metal Gear Solid, VGC reported that the series was in for a revival, amongst some others. While rumours surfaced back in January that Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the Demon’s Souls remake were working on the franchise, VGC’s source claimed that it was in the hands of Virtuos.

The development studio has worked with a number of other companies on big releases such as The Outer Worlds, Bioshock: The Collection and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, could be working with Konami on this remake. The remake is rumoured to focus on the third addition to the series as it is a “fan favourite”.

Further evidence of the alleged remake has recently been spotted on the LinkedIn page of a lead software engineer at the Virtuos’ Shanghai branch. The post states that from October 2018 to June 2019 he was working on an “unannounced 3A Action Adventure game remake.”

Little else is noted in the job description other than that he was working on game maintenance for the project including upgrading the engine to “support 4K on certain platforms”. Mention of character artists and sound designers, as well as the length of the project, also suggests this will be a full remake rather than a remaster.

Konami is also rumoured to release remasters of the original three Metal Gear Solid titles ahead of some “larger release”, which could be the rumoured remake. Whilst there is very little to prove that the remake is even currently in development, this new discovery appears to back up VGC’s claims.

