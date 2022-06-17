Visually enhanced ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ now available on Steam

It’s been confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has launched on Steam, with the title also being Steam Deck verified.

The visually enhanced version of the title originally launched on PS5 and the Epic Games Store last year, but from today (June 17) it is available on Steam.

The news was announced during yesterday’s Final Fantasy celebration livestream.

Square Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase thanked “all of our Steam players for waiting, but it is finally here.”

“We hope this provides an opportunity for even more players to enjoy the game,” he added.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has also been Steam Deck verified, meaning it will run without fault on the console.

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy,” reads the game’s description.

The new episode revolves around “ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland,” and will include “multiple new combat and gameplay additions”.

During the stream, Square Enix also announced the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is expected to release in late 2023, but game producer Yoshinori Kitase also announced that the series would be a trilogy and will be concluded with an as-of-yet unnamed title.

A message from creative director Tetsuya Nomura was released on Twitter following the announcement. In the message, Nomura says he thinks people will enjoy Rebirth even if they didn’t play Final Fantasy 7 Remake or the original game. He also stated, “the development [of Rebirth] has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure.”

Additionally, statements from director Naoki Hamaguchi and Kitase both stressed that the second instalment is being tackled with as much passion and care as possible.

In other news, it’s been announced that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remaster of the original 2007 PlayStation Portable (PSP) game, will launch in winter 2022.