Voyboy mysteriously banned on Twitch minutes after stream

Professional League of Legends streamer Voyboy was served a ban after a Twitch livestream last night, but the reasons behind it are currently unclear.

Speculation around the ban has already started over on Twitter and Reddit, although Voyboy himself (real name Joedat Esfahani) remains clueless. In an earlier tweet from the streamer, it was implied that he only learned of his ban through Twitter.

Uhm. Was just streaming League 5 minutes ago when looks like my @Twitch account got banned… https://t.co/S0xu45RzUF — Joedat (@Voyboy) November 5, 2020

The internet consensus seems to be that the ban may be related to a DMCA claim, something Twitch has been clamping down on recently more than ever. As someone comparatively free of controversy, the ban comes as a shock to both Voyboy and his fans.

Given that Voyboy even has a playlist on Spotify dedicated to streaming music, it seems likely that one of the songs triggered a ban, despite his decision to stream without accompaniment in recent months. DMCA strikes are notorious for sniping old videos, and even occasionally flagging fan-made clips associated with professional accounts.

If streamers can't play copyrighted music anymore then we'll just have to make our own songs and let each other use them for free. I have no idea where to begin but I'm going to start working on the album today. pic.twitter.com/LKxfBC8X5t — Joedat (@Voyboy) October 23, 2020

A few high profile streamers have recently been given bans for similar reasons. Although there is no confirmation as to the accuracy of the DMCA claim, Reddit user Miryc commented; “I was watching at the end of his stream a couple of days ago and he said he got 1 DMCA and had to delete all of his VODs and was looking for a way to save them”.

If this is the case, the rule of ‘three strikes and you’re out’ may have hit his account fairly quickly, but a temporary ban can also be placed on accounts with a single strike. A further tweet in reply to the ban seems to show that Voyboy is still a Twitch Partner, so expect more updates to follow.