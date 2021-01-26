‘Warcraft III: Reforged’ team reportedly taken off ‘Diablo II’ remake

The Blizzard Entertainment team that was behind the critically derided Warcraft III: Reforged have reportedly been taken off the yet-to-be-announced Diablo II remake.

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Blizzard’s Team 1 were removed from Diablo II: Resurrected after an internal investigation over its handling of Warcraft III: Reforged. Instead, the remake’s development has allegedly been handed over to the team behind Diablo IV, alongside a group from Vicarious Visions.

Last week, publisher Activision Blizzard announced that Vicarious Visions would be merging with Blizzard Entertainment, with its team of about 200 people being “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives”. However, Activision Blizzard has yet to reveal the full scope of Vicarious Visions’ new duties.

Furthermore, Team 1 was apparently dismantled by Blizzard last October. The report claimed that the team has been completely reorganised, with several members of the team joining positions elsewhere within Blizzard while others were cut altogether. A couple of high-profile developers have also started their own independent studios, such as Frost Giant and Dreamhaven.

In addition to Warcraft III: Reforged, Team 1 had also been responsible for games such as Heroes Of The Storm and Starcraft II. However, active content development for both titles was ended by Blizzard in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

In other Blizzard news, the developer has promised fans an update for the long-awaited Overwatch 2 at the upcoming BlizzConline in February. The developer will also showcase Diablo IV during the event.