‘Warcraft’ mobile content announced by Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has announced more Warcraft and World Of Warcraft is coming, some of which in the form of mobile content.

As part of the company’s fourth quarter earnings results, a handful of Warcraft announcements were made. This included news that “Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World Of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.”

There has been no other mention of what this content will be as of yet, but according to Activision Blizzard the franchise was going strong in 2021 thanks to the inclusion of both the modern and classic game.

The company does also note that it “continued to increase our developer headcount in the fourth quarter and added hundreds of talented professionals in 2021,” despite the fact that major layoffs to the Raven Software quality assurance department took place at the end of last year.

This led to a strike lasting over a month and the formation of a new union, the Game Workers Alliance, which Activision Blizzard appears to be actively attempting to quash at every turn. The head of Raven Software also recently sent out what appeared to be an anti-union message to staff, saying:

“A union doesn’t do anything to help us produce world-class games, and the bargaining process is not typically quick, often reduces flexibility, and can be adversarial and lead to negative publicity.”

After Activision Blizzard failed to recognise the Game Workers Alliance, the union is currently pending recognition with the National Labour Relations Board, with more information likely to follow in the coming weeks.

