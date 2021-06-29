‘Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector’ FAQ reveals units and a short delay

Black Lab Games’ upcoming strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, has been delayed by a week.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is now set to release on PC on July 22, after a minor delay, with follow-up releases for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One “shortly after”.

In an FAQ post on publisher Slitherine’s forum, a revised release date was given, along with a tease for future factions to be released.

Advertisement

“We already have plans to expand the existing roster after launch. We’re a small team, and we need to dedicate time and resources to make sure that each faction gets the attention they deserve.”

The post also features a full list of units that will be playable for the Blood Angels and Tyranid factions.

The roster including iconic Warhammer 40,000 units such as the Hive Tyrant, Genestealers and Termagants for the Tyranids, and a Death Company Squad and Ball pattern Predator for the Blood Angels.

Also outlined is the twenty mission long campaign, the skirmish mode, which lets players play “hand-crafted scenarios” that they can tweak via several parameters.

Advertisement

Multiplayer is also detailed and allows for both live and asynchronous multiplayer, with play by e-mail as an option.

Finally, Slitherine confirmed that there would be a fully featured photo mode in the game, which lets players “go for a completely photo-realistic approach, and capture a screenshot which looks exactly like something out of a diorama. Or you could decide to depict a retro-looking romantic black-and-white sunset over Baalfora.”

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is currently available to preorder on Steam and is discounted to £27.89 from £30.99 until July 15.

In other news, Blizzard Entertainment is set to announce the next expansion to Hearthstone on July 1. Details suggest that the expansion may be Alliance-themed.