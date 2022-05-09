‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ apologises for Twitch drops

Developer Complex Games has announced it will be giving all Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters players bonus items after backlash to Twitch drops.

When the game was released earlier this month, the company set up a variety of Twitch drops, meaning players would be rewarded with bonus items for watching various streamers on the platform.

However, that didn’t sit right with some Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters players, who felt their time would have been better spent playing the game rather than watching someone else play it.

Happy "Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters" release day!🥳 With a Metacritic of 81 it's looking good, so if you're interested in streaming you can apply for codes via @Keymailer -> https://t.co/F4UJvHyWON …and get Twitch Drops info here – https://t.co/OoGpCYg70B pic.twitter.com/a0BpbFW8ne — Hollie Bennett (@HollieB) May 5, 2022

“The game would have gotten a thumbs up but for one thing. The developers for some ridiculous reason decided to put 11 in-game items(not skins or cosmetics but actual weapons and armour) behind Twitch drops on the day of release,” wrote one disgruntled player in a review of the game on Steam.

“In order to get these items you not only have to create and link a Frontier account and a Twitch account but you have to watch hours and hours of inane twitch streamers prattling on instead of actually playing the game you paid for. They also are timed so if you miss them you miss them forever.”

On Saturday (May 7) Complex Games posted a statement that said it was listening to feedback and would be giving away every bonus Twitch item to all players.

“One of the areas we have noted is the frustrations around the various Twitch drop campaigns we ran around the launch of the game. Whilst the sole objective of these campaigns was to drive awareness, we understand many feel this locked in-game items away from them,” read the statement.

“This was certainly not our intention and we appreciate you sharing your thoughts on this. As such, we will make all items from every Twitch drop campaign available to players via one of our planned updates in May.”

The details of this planned update are yet to be announced.

