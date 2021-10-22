‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ dev diary breaks down turn-based mechanics

Complex Games has launched the first of its developer diaries for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, providing an overview of its turn-based mechanics as well as more new gameplay footage.

The first in a three-part series, ‘Episode 1 – Beyond the Gate’, is presented by creative director Noah Decter-Jackson showcasing the core gameplay mechanics of the turn-based strategy RPG alongside art director Jonas Van Niekerk and lead designer Peter Schnabel.

The video introduces Daemonhunters‘ two gameplay layers: Tactical Combat, where players have total control on an ever-changing battlefield, while the second, Strategic Management, covers management and repairs of the squad’s battle cruiser, ‘The Baleful Edict’.

Advertisement

As the Grey Knights, players are tasked with purging an intergalactic plague called the Bloom in a story penned by Black Library comics author Aaron Dembski-Bowden.

While Daemonhunters‘ turn-based gameplay will feel familiar to fans of XCOM, there are also unique changes to the traditional turn-based genre format as the team talks of “re-engineer[ing] the genre from the ground up” to better suit the Grey Knights’ biologically enhanced super soldiers.

Interaction with the environment will be crucial in tactics, as knights can “smash through obstacles, collapse bridge, ignite hazards”, which can all contribute to destroying the incoming hordes of enemies.

Melee combat also appears to take precedence over guns, although the team will share more about these mechanics at a later date.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will release on PC in 2022, and is available to wishlist now on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, DARQ: Complete Edition has been announced as the next free game on Epic Games Store. In the meantime, users can redeem similarly spooky first person adventure game, Among The Sleep.