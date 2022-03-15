‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ gets final gameplay overview

The final developer diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has been shared, revealing how players will keep their ship running while fighting Nurgle.

Today (March 15), Complex Games shared its last developer diary for its upcoming strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

The developer diary runs just over five minutes and examines everything from the game’s roster of characters to its story and base management features.

Advertisement

On the plot, lead writer Aaron Dembski-Bowden shared “the hunt for the truth behind the Bloom and the battle to prevent it from spreading to the wider Imperium is the central conflict behind the game,” and explained that the plot kicks off when an Imperial Inquisitor arrives on your ship to commandeer it in search of “evidence of an impending plague”.

In order to do that successfully, players will have to carefully manage their ship, the Baleful Edict. Lead designer Peter Schnabl explains that it will act as a “mobile base of operations” with different sections that players will “need to manage over the course of the game”.

These sections include a Barracks which can be accessed to manage your squad’s soldiers and an Armoury to review what equipment is available. There’s also the Grand Manufactorium, which will let you repair your ship to help certain elements of it perform better, and the Librus Malleus – which is where the ship’s Inquisitor will conduct research.

“You will have to balance your limited resources against her ambitious objectives,” shared chief technology officer Adrian Cheater.

Advertisement

The developer diary also detailed the first four classes in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. There are the tanky front-line Justicars, mobile Interceptors, heavy-weapon wielding Purgators, and support-oriented Apothecary units. Another four “specialised” classes can be unlocked later in the game.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is set to launch for PC on May 5, and it was recently revealed that actor Andy Serkis will play one of the characters in the game.

In other gaming news, Midnight Society, a game studio co-founded by streamer Dr Disrespect, has started selling early access “Founders Pass” NFTs.