‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ shows off new enemies

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has a new developer diary which highlights “The Bloom” a new plague which can spread across the Warhammer worlds.

The Bloom, a plant like plague which can spread across planets, can actively interfere with your strategy as it creeps across your path. It can also strengthen and mutate opposing armies. However, to counteract this, players can research how to get rid of the contagion for good.

The Bloom is the signature attack of Nurgle and his followers, the antagonists of the upcoming tactical turn-based RPG. However, there is not simply one form of infection the bloom can take. There are a number of different strains each with its own advantages for opposing enemies.

The strain of pain gives enemies a mutation which ups their damage output, while the strain of death will give adversaries the ability to sap the player’s life and power. The longer the bloom is left to corrupt a planet, the stronger and more likely these effects will become.

Nurgle will also have a number of champions called “Lords of the Blooms” based on the tabletop miniatures from the Warhammer 40K series, which will serve as bosses in the game. They will reside in their own domains and have the power to destroy part of the scenery and crush knights under foot.

Complex Games also gave a very quick look at the final area boss at the very end of the video. It promises that fans of the series should recognise who it is, and NME thinks it’s Mortarion, Prince of Decay and Daemon Prince of Nurgle, making an appearance in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.

